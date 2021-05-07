'SNL' promo: Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus promise to be 'good-ish'

Elon Musk is making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut this week. Following it, the makers released the first teaser featuring Musk.



In the video, Musk is joined by Miley Cyrus, who will be the musical guest for the evening and a cast member Cecily Strong. In a new promo video, released, Elon and Miley teases what to expect from the most awaited and talked episode.

Not all 'Saturday Night Live' cast members are thrilled to see Elon Musk as a host



Amid all the controversy surrounding his hosting. In the clip, Elon says “Hi, I’m Elon Musk, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus. And I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I may do,” Elon says in the clip. Miley then adds, “Same here. Rules? No thanks.”

ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021 ×

By reminding them of Mother's day and the presence of their mom's, Cecily says, “Well, it’s also the Mother’s Day show so your moms are going to be here.” Miley then says, “Ugh, forget what I said.” To which Miley says, “Ugh, forget what I said.” and Elon promises that he will be good, “Fine, we’ll be good… ish.”

Mother's Day special: Famous music star moms and daughters



In the clip, The Tesla founder wore an all-black ensemble with a bandana tied around his face as a face mask, while Miley is in a red boa with a black face mask, and Strong wore a black silk dress with a mask.