'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' trailer shows Henry Golding suiting up in all black for an action thriller 

Days after Henry Golding shared the first look of his new film, 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins', the trailer got unveiled on Sunday night during MTV Movie and TV Awards.



Apart from Golding, the film also stars Samara Weaving in key role. The 'G.I. Joe` spinoff is set for a theatrical release on July 23.



In the movie, Golding essays the titular character, a ninja commando who wields a deadly katana blade, wears all-black, hides his face behind a mask and doesn`t speak. Though, the film, which explores the origins of the mysterious Snake Eyes, allows Golding to talk.



Samara Weaving plays Scarlett, an original member of the `G.I. Joe` team with whom Snake Eyes has a special relationship.

While speaking to the press Golding said, "I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different. To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true -- and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don`t know too much." Golding is best known for his role in 'Crazy Rich Asians'.



`Snake Eyes` is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film is executive produced by Jeff G. Waxman and produced by Bonaventura, Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, David Ellison, Josh Feldman, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Also see: 'Black Widow' to 'Loki': New trailers released at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021