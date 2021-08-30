Sir Anthony Hopkins slams acting schools: They're failed actors that set themselves up as gurus

Hollywood actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has urged budding actors to “not waste their money” on acting school. He spoke about the same during The Legend Award at GQ Men of The Year Awards.

He said, “Don't waste your money. They're failed actors that set themselves up as gurus. There's one very well-known actor with an acting class here in Los Angeles and he's the star of the show! And all these other students sitting around paying their fees and he's the star! He's on stage with them, interrupting them, being rude to them. No, you don't do that.”

Sir Anthony Hopkins also candidly discussed his decision to leave the National Theatre, explaining: “That's one of the reasons I left the National Theatre – we had a particular director who was very picky. And that's one of the reasons that I would be angry. This was in my days of raging paranoia and I warned one director, '’You ever speak to me like that again I'll punch your face in’.”

The 'Hannibal' actor recently starred in 'The Father' and received rave reviews for his performance.