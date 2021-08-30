Cruz Beckham walks hand-in-hand with girlfriend Bliss for the first time in public

David Beckham and Victoria’s son Cruz Beckham looked quite in love as he was spotted at Reading Festival, holding hands with girlfriend Bliss Chapman.

The 16-year-old teen sported an oversized retro red-and blue panelled windbreaker with navy trousers.

Bliss Chapman is the daughter of celebrity nutritionist and former model Rosemary Ferguson and acted as a bridesmaid at Kate Moss' 2015 wedding to Jamie Hince.



This is the first time Cruz Beckham was spotted with his girlfriend. His elder brother Romeo, 18, is coupled up with model Mia Regan, 18 and Brooklyn, 22, is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, 26.