Shekhar Kapur signs Emma Thompson for his next 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is returning to feature film direction after a decade. Kapur, who made the critically acclaimed 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' has started prepping for his next, titled 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'.



Kapur shared on Twitter on Monday that rehearsals with actress Emma Thompson have begun.



Kapur said he is excited to start working on the film with the "Sense and Sensibility" star, without divulging further details.



"First rehearsals with the amazing actor Emma Thompson today. So looking forward to working with her in my next movie," the 74-year-old director tweeted.

According to reports, Kapur's directorial is a cross-cultural romantic-comedy and is set between London and South Asia.



The film also stars Lily James of 'Baby Driver' fame and 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.



Kapur made his directorial debut in 1983 with the acclaimed Hindi feature film 'Masoom' and went on to helm Hindi sci-fi blockbuster 'Mr India' (1987) and 1994 drama 'Bandit Queen'.