Sharon Stone was convinced she would die after she suffered a brain stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone is opening up about her life like never before. The actress who recently penned her memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice' has revealed her near-death experience when she had suffered a cerebral haemorrhage stroke in 2001.



The 'Basic Instinct' star was told by doctors that she might die after the bleeding didn`t stop for nine days.



In an interview, the 63-year-old star, opened up about the difficult time in her life when she was convinced she was going to die. The actor recalled that "The room was so silent. When the room is so silent and no one`s running around trying to fix you, that`s when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."



"You write about the light, the feeling of falling, seeing people who had passed."



"I found out that I wasn`t the only one who`d had this kind of experience. It`s so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it`s a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it`s a spiritual thing. Personally, I`m with (Albert) Einstein, who believed that it`s both," she added.

The actress states that the experience made her reevaluate her priorities."I`m in a really grateful place. When I was a kid, I always wanted to have a house full of kids running and screaming and dogs, and I got it. And I feel very blessed and happy about the life I got. We`re happy together, and what`s better than that?," she said.



"There`s nothing more free than standing centered in yourself. I tell my friends that my new mantra is, `It`s never too late to become yourself," Stone continued.



In an old interview, given back in the year 2019 to Variety, the `Casino` star also revealed that it took her seven years to recover from the stroke."I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous, and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten," she explained.

Stone's memoir also gives details about her infamous 'Basic Instinct' scene and how she was tricked into giving the shot. Read the full story here.