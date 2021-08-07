Selena Gomez says she 'signed' her life away to Disney at very young age

Selena Gomez rose to fame at the age of 15 with her role in the Disney TV series 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. The 29-year-old performer starred in the series from 2007 to 2012 and played the role of Alex Russo. Since then, Gomez has attained superstardom as the series quickly became a super hit.



Now, years later, Selena is about to embark on her new journey as she takes the leads of Hulu’s 'Only Murders in the Building' alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.



Recently, during the virtual Hulu panels of the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, Gomez recently talked about her experience making the upcoming murder show and told reporters. ''I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing.'' She said.



''What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this,” Gomez further said by keeping her earlier roles in mind when she was just a kid, “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."



Gomez added: "It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So I am very happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn't know what I was thinking."



As per the reports, the upcoming series is about three strangers, who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The series also stars Martin Short, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and Steve Martin.

Martin and John Hoffman, co-created and wrote the series. Martin also serves as executive producer along with Short, Gomez, Jess Rosenthal and Dan Fogelman.



The series will premiere on August 31 on Hulu.