Sean Gunn joins brother James Gunn's DC Universe as Maxwell Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Sean Gunn is set to take on the role of Maxwell Lord, the villainous businessman, in the upcoming DC Universe overseen by his brother James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. This marks a change from Pedro Pascal's portrayal of the character in the 2020 film Wonder Woman 1984.

While it remains uncertain whether Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord will make a cameo in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, Deadline reported that the character will be referenced in the background of Legacy and will have a more prominent role in future DC projects. This approach appears to be a common motif for various characters in the new DC Universe's first phase, named Gods and Monsters: Chapter One.

Maxwell Lord, who made his debut in 1987's Justice League #1, was initially introduced as an ally to the Justice League and played a significant role in the formation of Justice League International. However, his character evolved into a formidable adversary for the Justice League and Wonder Woman. In a twist of fate during the Invasion crossover, Lord gained superpowers when a Gene Bomb exploded, triggering his latent metagene and granting him the ability to control minds, albeit with challenges.