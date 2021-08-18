Scarlett Johansson is expecting first child with Colin Jost, comedian confirms

American comedian Colin Jost has confirmed that he and his wife, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson are expecting their first child together. Jost said that he "can`t wait to become a dad," as he confirmed the news to Page Six.



The 39-year-old recently performed at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, where he said, "We`re having a baby, it`s exciting," according to a source in the audience.



A report in Page SIx earlier had revealed that the Marvel star is expecting the couple`s first child and is due soon.



Johansson has a 6-year-old daughter named Rose from her previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauriac.



After three years of dating, she tied the knot with Jost in an intimate wedding ceremony last year.



Rumours of Johansson`s pregnancy first sparked in June after the actor skipped out on several `Black Widow` events.



"She hasn`t been doing many interviews or events to promote `Black Widow,` which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer," a source had revealed.



The Oscar-nominated actor did carry out promotional appearances via Zoom, through which she virtually appeared on `The Tonight Show` and the `Late Night with Seth Meyers` show. She kept the camera set up to her shoulders up.

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release



Johansson though will be back on movie sets soon after the birth of her child as it was confirmed a few weeks back that the 36-year-old actor has given her nod to Wes Anderson`s upcoming movie, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

Scarlett Johansson VS Disney: Women in Film, ReFrame, Time’s Up accuse the giant of ‘gendered character attack’



Johansson`s character, plot and other such details of the Anderson directorial venture are being kept under wraps.