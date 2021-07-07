Scarlett Johannson expecting first child with husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johannson is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband Colin Jost.



The 36-year-old actress is pregnant with her second child, according to Page Six. An insider told the publication: ''Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled. Another insider added: “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”



The pregnancy rumours started swirling after Scarlett skipped out on several 'Black Widow' events. “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” as per Page Six. And is also doing all her press interviews via Zoom.

Scarlett is also a mom to Rose, 6, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac. The actress was married to him from 2014 to 2017.



Scarlett and Colin secretly tied the knot in October 2020. Johansson and Jost, a writer and comedian on the television sketch show 'Saturday Night Live,' started dating nearly four years ago and got engaged in May 2019.

This is the first marriage for Jost and the third for Johansson. The actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter.



Her first Marvel standalone film 'Black Widow' is releasing on July 7.