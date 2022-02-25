Sally Kellerman, Star Trek', 'MASH' actor, dead at 84

Actress Sally Kellerman has passed away at the age of 84.



Sally, who has portrayed the role of Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in Robert Altman's 1970 movie M*A*S*H, passed away after a long battle with dementia.

The actress died of heart failure at her Woodland Hills, California home. In her iconic career spanning 6 decades, Kellerman has worked on over 150 movies and TV shows.



For her role in Robert Altman's film M*A*S*H (1970), she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.



Kellerman also appeared in TV shows including the original pilot for 'Star Trek' in 1966, 'The Outer Limits', 'The Twilight Zone', 'The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet', 'Hawaii Five-O', and 'I Spy'. Apart from her outstanding career, the actor also went on to become one of the first women to host 'Saturday Night Live' in 1981.

She was born in Long Beach, California, on June 2, 1937, to Edith Baine, a piano teacher from Portland, Arkansas and John "Jack" Helm Kellerman, a Shell Oil executive from St. Louis, Missouri.



Kellerman is survived by her son Jack, daughter Claire.