Rotterdam Film Festival 2022 to go on with in-person event amid Omicron scare

It’s happening! The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has confirmed that it will go ahead with plans to hold an in-person event. The event will take place in January.

There had been concerns that the festival might be called off given the circumstances being created owing to a rise in COVID Omicron cases. What only led to these reports was the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte’s announcement of new restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Rotterdam festival said that the latest regulations will be followed at the event but an in-person event will go on. While the 2022 industry events including the CineMart market and the Rotterdam Lab have been shifted, the local audiences will be able to attend the festival in person.

“Thanks to the commitment of our team and support of our partners we have adapted the festival once again to fit the restrictions in place in the Netherlands,” said festival director Vanja Kaludjercic. “We are happy to confirm the festival will take place physically, allowing us to give the stage to all the outstanding filmmakers who have trusted us to screen their work.”

The film festival will open with Dutch director Mijke de Jong (Layla M., Bluebird).