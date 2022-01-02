Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in South Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested by South Florida police on a trespassing charge, authorities said.



Black is known for selling over 30 million singles, including several multi-platinum and platinum-certified singles, including 'Zeze', 'No Flockin' and 'Roll in Peace'.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Black was taken into custody in Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel, reports. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest. Pompano Beach is Black's hometown.



Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, posted bond and was released.

Ex-President Donald Trump had commuted Black's three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store, on his last day in office in 2020. At that point, Black had served half of his sentence.



In April, Black was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room.



He accepted a deal to plea down the original rape charge and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.