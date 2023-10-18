ugc_banner

Quentin Tarantino visits Israeli army base to 'boost morale of forces'

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Quentin Tarantino visited an Israeli army base recently. The filmmaker was snapped at the base and the photo was shared on X by the Israel War Room. 

"#BREAKING: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF (Israel Defense Forces) morale," the post read. The director was also seen interacting with fans in videos shared on social media and by the Times of Israel.
Israel has been at war with Hamas - a Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza. The group launched a surprise attack in southern Israel on October 7. The ambush left hundreds dead and around 250 were taken as hostages. 

Tarantino and his connection with Israel

The Oscar-winning screenwriter filmmaker has a personal connection to Israel. He has been living in Tel Aviv with his wife Daniella Pick. The two met in Israel in 2009 while he was promoting his film Inglourious Basterds.

Daniella is an Israeli singer who began her career in the early 2000s as a duo with her sister Sharona before going solo. Her father, Tzvika Pick, was also a renowned Israeli singer in the 1970s. 

The couple got engaged in 2017 and wed in November 2018. They welcomed their son Leo in February 2020 and announced the birth of their daughter in July 2022.
 

