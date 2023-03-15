Quentin Tarantino is working on his final film: Reports 

Quentin Tarantino fans may not be happy with this news. If multiple reports are to go by, Quentin Tarantino is working on his last film. The maverick filmmaker has worked on a script called Movie Critic and is currently prepping to direct this fall.



The filmmaker has long maintained he had a finite number of movies in him, saying he wanted to direct 10 films or retire by the time he was 60. The writer-director has so far made nine (if you count the two Kill Bill movies as one) and turns 60 later this month.



According to reports, the story is set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its center. Apparently, the story focuses on Pauline Kael, one of the most influential movie critics of all time.



Who was Pauline Kael?



Kael, who died in 2001, was not just a critic but also an essayist and novelist. She was known for her pugnacious fights with editors as well as filmmakers. In the late 1970s, Kael had a very brief tenure working as a consultant for Paramount, a position she accepted at the behest of actor Warren Beatty.



The timing of that Paramount job seems to coincide with the setting of the script -- and the filmmaker is known to have a deep respect for Kael, making the odds of her being the subject of the film more likely.