Pete Davidson deletes Instagram again, not for Kanye West, but for this reason

Pete Davidson has deleted his Instagram again!



Days after returning to the photo-sharing platform and Kanye West social media drama, Davidson has yet again said goodbye to the platform.



As of Wednesday, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star's account on the social media platform no longer exists.



Before Davidson deleted his page, as per page six, the comedian shared a post on his Instagram Story, which took an indirect dig at Kanye West, the estranged husband of his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.



In his story post, Davidson shared a clip from the 1982 Robert De Niro film, The King of Comedy, where De Niro's character says, "It's better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime." Davidson only followed two people, Kardashian, 41, and actor Sebastian Stan.



He also made his first Instagram post on the same day.



Many fans thought that he deleted his social media account because of Kanye West, in fact, as per Page Six, the source informed that the reason for him deleting his account is different. A source close to Davidson said, "Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with." The source also added, "Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media."



Following Davidson's social media comeback, West followed his account and posted attacks about Davidson to his account, writing, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”.



Neither Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West one year ago nor Davidson has publicly responded to West’s posts.



Meanwhile, the Reality TV star has urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.