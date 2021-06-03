PETA sends a bicycle to Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez as a wedding gift

PETA is sending the newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez a unique gift.



In the celebration of their wedding which was held last month in their home in Montecito, California, the animal rights organization has sent a cool vegan tandem bicycle.



As per TMZ, it features a faux leather seat and is built from parts and paint that didn't use any animal products.

Grande, is known for her work for animal rights since she first rose to stardom, and recently she launched an animal rescue centre titled Orange Twins Rescue, an effort to protect animals and get them a sweet home.



The organization loves the fact that her adopted dogs were part of the intimate wedding. PETA was delighted to see that while the happy couple's ceremony only included a few close friends and family members, they, of course, made room for Grande's own adopted dogs."



"After all she's done to help dogs and cats find loving families, PETA is delighted that Ariana has found love herself," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange adds. "We wish her and Dalton a fun and happy future filled with adventures together - starting on the back of this tandem bike!''



The gift comes days after Ariana shared dreamy pictures from her wedding by revealing the special date 15-5-21.

Ariana and Dalton who began dating in early 2020 got engaged just before Christmas 2020.