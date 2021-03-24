Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren joins 'Shazam!' sequel cast

Hollywood star Helen Mirren has now been roped in for ‘Shazam!’ sequel.

Titled ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, the Oscar-winning actress will play the role of a villain. Her character, Hespera is the daughter of Atlas, in the sequel to the 2019 film ‘Shazam!’.

Helen Mirren joins Rachel Zegler in the film as it is reported that the two will play sisters.

The Shazam! sequel once again stars Zachary Levi as the adult version of teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who transforms into a superhero.

David F. Sandberg will helm the project as Peter Safran produces through The Safran Company.