No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's farewell film rules China box office despite low figures

Daniel Craig last James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ easily took the No. 1 spot in China by dethroning record-breaking local film 'The Battle At Lake Changjin' from the top. But still the numbers garnered by 007 movie will not excite you.



After getting impacted by the covid situation in China. On Saturday, the movie collected an estimated $12M for a local two-day cume of RMB 127.3M ($19.9M), Deadline reports.

Now, the opening weekend projection is $29M, slightly lower than the Friday collection. On Friday, the movie took the top spot of the Chinese chart, with market share as high as 55% in the morning sessions. The film grossed RMB49.7 million ($7.76 million), including online fees, according to ticketing agency and industry tracker Maoyan.



Including midnight previews, Bond’s day one aggregate hit RMB52 million ($8.12 million).

The last Bond film, 'Spectre,' opened with a $44 million first weekend in China back in 2015.



Overall, Craig’s final turn as 007 is set to pass $600M globally on Sunday.