Nicki Minaj breaks silence on father’s ‘devastating’ hit and run death

In February this year, Nicki Minaj lost her father in a fatal hit-and-run car crash accident. Now, after months, Minaj broke her silence on the devastating tragedy.



Minaj spoke out about the sudden death of her father Robert Maraj in a statement and said, “Though I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,''



“I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way,” she continued. “May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Netflix confirms 'Bridgerton' spinoff series, will focus on young Queen Charlotte



On February 12, Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 PM, when he was hit by a car that kept going. Later, Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



In the same statement, Nicki also took a moment to acknowledge pop star DMX death, "The passing of DMX hit me like a ton of bricks," she wrote. "Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family."



On the same day, Nicki surprised fans by re-releasing her iconic 2009 mixtape 'Beam Me Up Scotty', along with several new songs, including a collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne.