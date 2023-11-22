Nick Jr. show Masha and the Bear LIVE to debut in India

A new live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series on Nick Jr., ‘Masha and the Bear’ is set to debut in India. Building on the success of the Peppa Pig musical that returned earlier this year, the one-of-its-kind entertainment experience with the young, spirited girl and the bear will be making its debut in India. The tour will go on an incredible journey across the country, commencing in Mumbai on 23 December 2023, followed by performances in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad and thereafter concluding its tour in Mumbai in March 2024.

Packed with music, dance, and a strong narrative around ‘A Very Detective Story, to make it suit and appeal to children of all ages, the show will provide the audience with an interactive experience where Masha and The Bear will need the audience’s help to solve this mystery together.