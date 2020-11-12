Netflix takes international rights to Tom Hanks-starrer 'News of the World'

Tom Hanks starrer ‘ News of the World’ has landed on Netflix for worldwide premiere.

Netflix has closed a deal for the international distribution rights to the Tom Hanks-starrer, with Universal Pictures still holding domestic rights.

Universal has a December 25 release date in North America, with the movie expected to be a player in this year's awards season.

‘News of the World’ follows Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars, who now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. In Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. The pair embark on a journey when Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs.