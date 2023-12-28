Napoleon surpasses $200 million at the global box office
Ridley Scott's film Napoleon has surpassed $200 million in global box office revenue.
Ridley Scott's latest film, Napoleon, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the $200 million mark in global box office revenue. The biographical epic, starring Joaquin Phoenix, reached this feat with Tuesday's figures included. The film, produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony Pictures, made its debut during the Thanksgiving stretch, exceeding expectations with a global opening of $78.8 million.
The international box office has been a key driver of Napoleon's success, contributing $141.1 million to the overall global tally.
Napoleon explores the origins and swift rise of the titular military leader to Emperor, focusing on his complex relationship with his wife, Josephine. Despite facing some critical reviews, the film's global success was bolstered by a strategic promotional campaign, including world premieres in Paris, the UK, and Madrid at the Prado museum.
WION's review of Napoleon was negative. It read, "In its quest for grandiosity, Napoleon sacrifices emotional engagement. The majestic visuals and meticulously crafted battle sequences, while undeniably impressive, become hollow when detached from a compelling narrative and well-developed characters. The film's saving grace may lie in the promise of a four-hour director's cut, which could potentially provide the coherence and expansiveness lacking in the theatrical version."