Michael Bolton undergoes surgery for brain tumor, announces temporary break

The musician Michael Bolton has started the new year on a grim note. On Friday, Bolton revealed that he has been battling serious health issues. In a note shared on his social media handle, Boton shared that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour recently and has undergone emergency surgery for the same.



In the post shared on his Instagram handle, the 70-year-old rocker said that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour before the holidays.



"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," the singer, 70, wrote on the post shared on his Instagram handle. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."



Further, the singer shared that he will be taking a temporary break to focus on his health in the coming months.



"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," Bolton wrote.



"Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can," he concluded the message.



In July, Michael Bolton released an album titled ''Spark of Light'', which is a compilation of 14 original songs that he has co-written over the years. In his career spanning over decades, Bolton got his breakthrough with the song ''How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.'' The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts.



His other hit songs are To Love Somebody, When a Man Loves a Woman, This Is the Time and others.