Michael B Jordan on Chadwick Boseman's Oscar snub: No award can validate his legacy

Earlier, this week, Chadwick Boseman was snubbed at the Oscars when they gave the golden trophy to veteran actor Anthony Hopkins in the Best Actor category. Like all the world, Michael B Jordan was surprised and seemingly disappointed after the winner was announced.



Boseman was one of the predicted wins in the Best Actor category for his celebrated performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Jordan always remembers his friend's legacy and never forgets to mention him in his talks. Now, he is sharing his thoughts on Boseman's Oscar snub.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan said, "But you know, this is how I honestly and truly really feel about it: "There`s like, there`s no award that can validate his legacy."

He further added, "There`s no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted. So, you`ve got to look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us, and that`s this incredible body of work and what he represents for as a person and as the biggest one we could really ask for."



Jordan also said he did not immediately watch `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom`, as it was his 'Black Panther' co-stars final performance and he could not bear that there would be no future work from his friend.



"I held off from watching it for a while, to be perfectly honest. And when I did it, you know, it`s like, you want to savor it. It was an incredible performance, man. I mean, it`s like, you can see it, you know, him giving everything he had," he said.



After the ceremony, the star's brother addressed the backlash the event has been getting from his fans and said that the family is not upset with the decision as veteran actor Anthony Hopkins deserved the win. They stated that the late actor didn’t put much value on the Oscars and ‘always described them to me as a campaign’. Hopkins, who won the best actor Oscar for his work in `The Father`, honoured Boseman in a message after winning.