Michael B Jordan reacts to Superman rumours: I'm just watching on this one

Michael B. Jordan is looking forward to the release of Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 30. In the meantime, Jordan responds to the rumours of him playing superman in the upcoming Man of Steel movie.



But it seems like he will not be entertaining us as the DC Comic character.



Shutting down all the rumours, Jordan began the talk by praising Warner Bros. for signing writer Ta-Nehisi Coates to pen the screenplay of the new Superman flick.



"It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project," Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out. I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one." He added.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will likely focus on a Black Superman, a storyline Jordan reportedly tried to start developing back in 2019 when he first signed a production deal with Warner Bros. More update about the movie is kept under wraps.



Henry Cavill is currently playing Superman, starring in movies such as 'Man of Steel' and both 'Justice League' cuts.