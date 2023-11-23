Melissa Barrera reacts after being fired from Scream sets over her pro-Palestine posts

Actress Melissa Barrera has issued a statement for the first time since her exit from the Scream franchise. Barrera was fired by the Spyglass Media Group over her pro-Palestine posts on social media. The production banner deemed the posts as antisemitic.

Barrera’s response came on Wednesday afternoon through a post on her Instagram story.



“First and foremost I condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people,” Barrera wrote. “As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need. Every person on this earth — regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status — deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom. I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism.”



“I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence,” Barrera’s statement continues. “I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me.”