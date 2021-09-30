Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's 'The Last Duel' to release in India on this date

Filmmaker Ridley Scott’s historical drama 'The Last Duel' is all set to hit Indian theatres very soon!



Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck starrer movie will release on October 22, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by four-time Academy Award nominee, Ridley Scott, the movie is “a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France”.

It is based on Eric Jager's novel 'The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial'. An adaptation of Jager's book was first announced in 2015, though it was not officially greenlit until July 2019.



The star-studded movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 10 September and is scheduled to be released in the US on 15 October.

Damon and Affleck have gotten together to write for the first time since their Academy Award-winning screenplay on 'Good Will Hunting'.