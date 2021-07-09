Marvel's 'Loki' series tops US streaming ranking for the week with the biggest premiere on Disney+

According to the US based streaming rankings, Nielsen has made ‘Loki’, Marvel’s biggest series premiere on Disney+ yet. Meanwhile, Netflix’s new show ‘Sweet Tooth’ has displaced ‘Lucifer’ as the top overall streaming title in the week of July 7-13, 2021.

The Disney+ series on Marvel hero raked up some 731 million minutes of viewing time. Loki has thus had a higher premiere than ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and WandaVision.

There’s also NBC drama ‘Manifest’ in the race with a third-season debut on Netflix.

For the uninitiated, Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure US audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings.