Marvel studios adds four unknown movies to 2024 release schedule

Marvel Studios already had a packed schedule for the next few years and the studio just added four more projects to its release calendar.



These untitled projects are entirely new and are scheduled for the year 2024.



Reportedly, the newly announced projects are scheduled for February 16, May 3, July 26 and November 8 releases.

No titles were provided and it is unknown if these films are planned sequels or if they will introduce new superheroes to the universe. Other MCU projects that have been announced include -- 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Black Panther 2', and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' plus Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which will release in May 2022.



Marvel Phase four has started and the studio has been introducing new superheroes with the set of new team 'Eternals' which will release this November.

Marvel has already announced that they are developing 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade' with Mahershala Ali, and an 'X-Men' project -- these projects are still in early development stages and are without release dates as of now.

There are multiple reports about 'Deadpool 3' being a part of the MCU.



Plenty of new characters are also set to arrive through different series' premiering on Disney+. These include 'Moon Knight', played by Oscar Isaac; 'She-Hulk', played by Tatiana Maslany; and 'Ms. Marvel', played by Iman Vellani, among others.