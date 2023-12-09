Marvel settles dispute over Spider-Man, Doctor Strange rights
Story highlights
The resolution follows Marvel's response to copyright termination notices in 2021. All but one of the matters were settled by June 2021. The remaining dispute involved the heirs of Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.
Marvel and the estate of Steve Ditko have reached a settlement in the legal battle over the rights to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange characters, according to a report in Hollywood Reporter. Attorneys for both parties informed the court on Wednesday about the amicable resolution, with a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice expected to be filed in the coming weeks.
The dispute originated in 2021 when Marvel responded to copyright termination notices from Larry Lieber and the estates of Gene Colan, Steve Ditko, Don Heck, and Don Rico. Lawsuits were filed, involving a range of characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Thor. By June of the same year, all but one of the matters were settled.
The remaining disagreement centered on the heirs of Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The termination notice from Ditko's estate aimed to reclaim rights from comics like Amazing Fantasy (Spider-Man's debut in 1962) and Strange Tales (Doctor Strange's first appearance in 1963). The termination notices also targeted "any character, story element, or indicia reasonably associated with the Works."
Marvel, represented by Dan Petrocelli and Molly Lens of O'Melveny, and Patrick Ditko, represented by Marc Toberoff, engaged in negotiations, resulting in a resolution. Neither party has responded to requests for comment on the settlement.