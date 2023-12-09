Marvel settles dispute over Spider-Man, Doctor Strange rights

Marvel and the estate of Steve Ditko have reached a settlement in the legal battle over the rights to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange characters, according to a report in Hollywood Reporter. Attorneys for both parties informed the court on Wednesday about the amicable resolution, with a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice expected to be filed in the coming weeks.

The dispute originated in 2021 when Marvel responded to copyright termination notices from Larry Lieber and the estates of Gene Colan, Steve Ditko, Don Heck, and Don Rico. Lawsuits were filed, involving a range of characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Thor. By June of the same year, all but one of the matters were settled.