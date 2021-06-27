Marilyn Manson to surrender himself to police over 2019 arrest warrant

Marilyn Manson has reportedly agreed to surrender to Los Angeles police on an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire.



On Friday, it was announced in a joint agreement between the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire and Manson's attorney, as per the Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee.



The Los Angeles Times reported that Gilford Police Chief said Manson, who was born Brian Hugh Warner, would turn himself into the Los Angeles Police Department following an arrest warrant issued on October 8, 2019.



The arrest warrant, which was made public in May 2021, charges the 52-year-old rocker, with "two counts of Class A Misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion," an outdoor amphitheatre in Gilford.



On August 18, 2019, the incident took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion where he allegedly spat on the videographer, who had been subcontracted by a New Hampshire-based company to video the concert. The warrant also noted that the alleged assaults are not sexual in nature.



Gilford, N.H. police chief Anthony Bean Burpee confirmed to Variety. “Thanks to over 300,000 FB comments and shares (many besmirching our agency for even filing such charges), it has forced Mr. Warner to finally address his outstanding NH warrant, which will, in turn, allow the victim of the crime to have her say/day in Court in order to hopefully hold Mr. Warner accountable for his actions,” Burpee said in a statement.



Manson is also facing multiple allegations of sexual assault. Earlier this year, actress Evan Rachel Wood shared details of alleged sexual abuse she experienced during her relationship with Manson.



'Game of Thrones' actress Esmé Bianco came out and accused Manson of years of abuse.

