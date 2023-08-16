Maestro teaser: Bradley Cooper transforms himself to play legendary composer Leonard Bernstein

Bradley Cooper is back on the director's chair. The first teaser of Maestro was unveiled on Wednesday and it stars Cooper as the famed composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein and actress Carey Mulligan as his actress wife Felicia Montealegre.



Many are terming Maestro as a musical follow-up of the 2018 Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born which was also directed by Cooper.



Maestro is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival (running 30 Aug to 9 Sept) and will release in theatres on 22 November before streaming on Netflix on 20 December.



The teaser begins with a black-and-white scene and eventually bursts into colour and showcases an expansive timeframe of the complicated and decade-long love story between Leonard and Felicia.



The teaser also hints at Leonard's gay romances with men but leans more into the story of Leonard and Felicia with shots of them talking and sitting back to back in the grass.