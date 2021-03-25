'Lord of the Rings' set to re-release in China after 'Avatar' re-run proves successful

With a limited number of films set for a theatrical release amid the pandemic, famous franchise ‘Lord of the Rings’ is bringing its trilogy to boost cinema sales. The films will now re-release in Chinese theatres throughout April in restored 4K, Imax and 3D versions. This comes just in time for the 20th anniversary of the first movie from the franchise’s Chinese debut.

The re-runs of the trilogy come just after James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ returned to Chinese screens and snatched back its number 1 position from Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to become the highest-grossing film in movie history.

Interestingly, this has happened without any promotions to back ‘Avatar’ and goes on to what kind of an impact the film has had on our minds.

Meanwhile, as for news of ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ is scheduled to release on April 4, ‘The Two Towers’ on April 16 and ‘The Return of the King’ on April 23.

Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy debuted in China at a time when the country had far fewer screens and thus a much smaller box office. ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ hit the country in April 2002, grossing $6.88 million, while ‘The Two Towers’ earned only $3 million. In 2004, ‘Return of the King’ earned $10.4 million.