'Avatar' dethrones ‘Avengers: Endgame', becomes highest-grossing movie of all time

James Cameron 'Avatar' is again at the top spot.



After a whole lot of speculation, Cameron's 2009 sci-fi drama becomes the highest-grossing movies of all time. The movie was re-released in China this weekend and dethroned 'Avengers: Endgame'. 'Avatar', held the global box office title for a decade until it was overtaken by the Marvel superhero epic saga.



The movie became the highest-grossing blockbuster in 2009 by earning $2.7897 billion worldwide. With the 'Avengers Endgame' release, 'Avatar' worldwide record was broken. In 2019, the Marvel movie earned $2.7902 billion in global ticket sales.



But this weekend, after it was re-released the movie grossed millions and took back the top box office prize with $2.802 billion.



“We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come,” producer Jon Landau said in a statement.

After becoming the highest-grossing film of all time again, The Russo Brothers congratulated James for the milestone. ‘Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron,’ they wrote. ‘Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic.’



Cameron has been working on sequels to 'Avatar'. The next film, which has been delayed several times, is currently scheduled for release in December 2022.