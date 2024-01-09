Look who we spotted! Lindsay Lohan at 'Mean Girls' premiere
Mean Girls will release theatrically on Friday this week.
Lindsay Lohan looked like a million bucks at the Mean Girls premiere in New York City. The original Mean Girls star was spotted celebrating the premiere of the musical movie with writer-producer Tina Fey. Tina will reprise her role as Ms Norbury from the 2004 comedy classic. Lindsay’s role will be played by Cady Heron in the new project.
Along with Linsay Lohan and Tina Fey, we also saw other original cast members, including Daniel Franzese, who starred as Damian Hubbard, and Rajiv Surendra, who played rapping mathlete Kevin Gnapoor.
Additional Mean Girls stars and creative team members in attendance included Reneé Rapp, Christopher Briney, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Megan Thee Stallion, director of photography Bill Kirstein, choreographer Kyle Hanagami and co-directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Payne.
Mean Girls will release theatrically on Friday this week.