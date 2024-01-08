Gossip alert! Did Kylie Jenner stop Selena from taking picture with Timothée Chalamet?

The 81st Golden Globes was the night full of stars. The prestigious awards kicked off the much-awaited award season with much glamour and a lot of gossip. While the award night was full of highlights, one standout moment that attracted a lot of attention was Selena Gomez gossiping with her BFF Taylor Swift and Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry. While the subject of Selena's conversation that shocked Swift and Keleigh remains a secret, many speculate that it has a lot to do with the drama between Selena, Timothee Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner.



A video that has taken the internet by storm shows Selena sharing some juicy gossip with Taylor and Keleigh Sperry.



What did Selena exactly tell Taylor and Keleigh?



In the hall packed with so many people, what hot tea Selena spilt to Taylor and Keleigh that made their jaws drop is a secret and will remain one until one of them reveals the chat. But, as per netizens, it was gossip about the new lovers, Kylie and Timothee.



The theory that comes from the lip-reading experts suggests that Selena, who was rumoured to be close to Timothee, asked to have a photo with him. However, the Wonka actor's current love, Kylie Jenner, declined her request.



As per several sources and many posts on X, Selena was telling her friends, “I asked for a picture with him, and she (Kylie Jenner) said no.”



Replying to this, Keleigh says, ''With Tomothee?''



To this, the Only Murders in the Building star nods, ''Yess''

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024 ×

Netizens went berserk over the clip and were quick to share their reactions.



Sharing a GIF, one user wrote, ''Taylor, Selena & Tree walking into the #GoldenGlobes2024 afterparty tonight ready to fight Kylie. 🙃''



''Kylie kept her eye out for Selenarrr 🤣'' another wrote.



Kylie has always been on the radar of Selena fans, and the reason behind this is the media mogul's friendship with Hailey Beiber, who is the wife of Selena's former boyfriend Justin Bieber.



Last year, Kylie and Hailey were labelled mean girls after they were accused of making fun of Selena's eyebrows.



Meanwhile, Kylie and Timothée started dating around April last year. After months of keeping it a secret, the couple made their first public appearance at the Golden Globes.



For the unversed, Selena and Timothee have worked together on Woody Allen's Rainy Day in New York. Many rumours of them dating have surfaced online, but it was later confirmed that the two are just friends.