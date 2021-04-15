'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston is addressing James Bond casting rumors

As Daniel Craig's last movie as James Bond 'No Time To Die' is yet to hit the theatres, there has been many reports making rounds about who will be the next actor who will take the franchise ahead.



There have been many names that have been doing rounds including 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston and others.

'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston recently addressed the speculations and said, "What can I say that you don't already know? It's interesting in itself that I've suddenly become very aware of what I'm saying, is it not? Because there's something about what I'm saying that becomes the story. Not for you, but the world outside. Whatever I say, I've found, generated more questions."

Daniel Craig has played the spy in four films since 2006 - 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum Of Solace', 'Skyfall and Spectre' and has confirmed that he is done playing James Bond.



Meanwhile, Hiddleston is returning as Marvel's favourite villain Loki in the studio upcoming original series which will start streaming from June 11 on Disney+.