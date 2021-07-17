'Loki' director Kate Herron not returning for season 2

Marvel 'Loki' is returning for the second season, but not the director.



Kate Herron, who directed all six episodes in the first season of the anti-hero series starring Tom Hiddleston will not be returning for the second season.

In a new interview with Deadline, the director announced that she will not be returning. “I’m not returning,” the UK filmmaker told.

“I always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out, and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”



When asked if she is working with Marvel for another movie, to which she said, “No, I’m just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I’d love to work with them again, but my outing with Loki is what I’ve done with them.”

After the sixth and final episode of 'Loki' was aired on Disney+, the OTT platform and Marvel announced that the insanely popular series will be back for a second season. The credits revealed a case file with a red stamp reading, "Loki will return in season 2." No additional details about the upcoming season were shared.



The series is a hit, according to the US-based streaming rankings, Nielsen has made ‘Loki’, Marvel’s biggest series premiere on Disney+ yet. The Disney+ series on Marvel hero raked up some 731 million minutes of viewing time. Loki has thus had a higher premiere than ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'WandaVision'.