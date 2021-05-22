Lil Nas X calls his coming out, ‘one of the scariest moments’ of his life

Lil Nas X is recalling the moment of his coming out.



He opened up at this year’s Native Son Awards, which celebrates Black gay and queer men who are mavericks in their profession, community, and the world and where he was honoured.



During the event, Lil Nas X admitted that coming out and telling the world he was gay was one of the “scariest moments of his life”.

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses to be auctioned in California



''I was afraid because I knew the world was watching, and all I ever saw for boys like me was judgment and ridicule, but it was because the world was watching, that I knew I had to stand in my truth.''



In his acceptance speech, the artist added, ''Some people say I am pushing an agenda, and I am. It’s called liberation. There’s no road map when you’re the first to break a barrier, and I hope that one day it’s no longer groundbreaking for queer artists to find mainstream success.'' “Until that day comes, there’s work to do and I will continue to do my part.”



Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will appear as a musical guest alongside host Anya Taylor-Joy in the 'SNL' season finale.