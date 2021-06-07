Liam Payne confirms split from fiance Maya Henry, 'I need to sort myself out'

Liam Payne and her fiance Maya Henry have parted ways. The couple got engaged last year in August after two years of dating.



The 27-year-old singer confirmed the news and addressed his breakup saying, "it had to happen."

In an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, when asked whether he is single or not, to which Payne said, "I am, indeed," By stating that he wants to work on himself, the singer said, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships."



He then continued, “I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me and I didn’t appreciate or like me. I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen. It was what’s best for both of us.”

"I know I was the problem and I have to sort myself out. I already feel good. It's got me more concentrated and I hope she's happy."



Maya hails from Texas and was first linked in August 2018 to Liam shortly after the star split from girlfriend Cheryl in July 2018. Cheryl, 37, and Liam share three-year-old son Bear.