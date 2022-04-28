Lady Gaga's new single 'Hold My Hand' to be featured in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has announced her new song `Hold My Hand` which will be featured in `Top Gun: Maverick.`



According to Deadline, the song penned by Gaga will be released on May 3.



This ballad comes after Cruise was first spotted at her Las Vegas show, Enigma in December 2019.`Hold My Hand` was written for the upcoming movie and will be featured throughout the film.



The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice. The score of `Top Gun: Maverick` is a collaboration of composers including Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.



Lorne Balfe who worked on `Mission Impossible: Fallout` also worked on the film`s score.In 2019, Gaga won her first Oscar for `Shallow` from `A Star is Born`, which she penned alongside co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando, as per Deadline.