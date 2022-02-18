Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West on Instagram!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are again in the headlines. Amid Kanye West ongoing social media drama, looks like Kim K has decided to cut all her digital ties with her ex-husband.



After West' constant attacks on Kardashian new love Pete Davidson, Kim, 41, has finally unfollowed her estranged husband on Instagram.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star rejoined Instagram recently. Following Davidson's social media comeback, West followed his account and posted attacks about Davidson to his account, writing, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”.



In a second post, 44-year-old West said he wasn’t harassing Davidson, he was just getting “payback.”



“This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him,” West wrote of the 2018 'Weekend Update' segment in which Davidson blasted West’s MAGA rant.



“This is not harassment This is payback.”



Neither Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West one year ago nor Davidson has publicly responded to West’s posts.

The comedian also has not yet posted anything to his Instagram account, where he currently only follows his girlfriend Kim and actor Sebastian Stan.



West’s repeated comments made Kardashian's message the rapper requesting that he stop. Their exchange was captured in screenshots of her texts to West, published in the since-deleted Instagram posts.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will be all your fault,” read a screenshot of Kardashian’s text to Kanye, to which he responded in an Instagram caption: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself.”



West had also shared screenshots of Kardashian questioning why he repeatedly published their private exchanges on his social media, where he has more than 13.4 million followers. To which Kanye had responded, “Cause I got a text from my favourite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why Wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!"