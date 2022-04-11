Kate Winslet to star in 'I Am', female-led TV drama

Hollywood star Kate Winslet will next star female-led anthology series 'I Am', in the first feature-length episode of the series.

Interestingly, Kate will make an appearance with her daughter Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth.

Filming is set to start at the end of April on the series.

Following the previous pattern, sets of three new episodes will be named after its lead character.

'I Am' has been created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage (The Escape). The stories for each film have been developed in a creative partnership with the leading actors, with semi-improvised dialogue. The series of distinctive single films explores the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal.

On being part of the show, Kate Winslet said, “I have always admired Dominic’s work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”