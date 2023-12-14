Jonathan Majors will not testify in assault trial; jury to decide on verdict soon

Jonathan Majors will not testify in the ongoing trial for his alleged assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors’ attorneys only called three witnesses to the stand. They rested their case post that. Closing arguments from both parties were set to begin early today. Depending on how much time the jury needs, the verdict on the case is said to reach as soon as Friday or early next week. Jonathan Majors' ex testifies on assault: Felt like I had been hit by a bus

Grace Jabbari and Jonathan Majors are involved in a legal tussle ever since the former alleged that Majors assaulted her when she found out that he was cheating on her with another woman. It so happened that they were returning from a party when a woman texted Jonathan and wrote, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” This episode took place in March this year. When she reached out for his phone to check the sender’s name, Jonathan allegedly assaulted her and suffered physical pain. Jabbari said that he caused bruising, swelling and “excruciating” pain and she had a fractured finger and a cut behind her ear.