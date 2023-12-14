Jonathan Majors will not testify in assault trial; jury to decide on verdict soon
Jonathan Majors’ attorneys only called three witnesses to the stand. They rested their case post that. His ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari has alleged that Jonathan caused her physical injury when she confronted him on his cheating.
Jonathan Majors will not testify in the ongoing trial for his alleged assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
Jonathan Majors’ attorneys only called three witnesses to the stand. They rested their case post that. Closing arguments from both parties were set to begin early today. Depending on how much time the jury needs, the verdict on the case is said to reach as soon as Friday or early next week. Jonathan Majors' ex testifies on assault: Felt like I had been hit by a bus
Grace Jabbari and Jonathan Majors are involved in a legal tussle ever since the former alleged that Majors assaulted her when she found out that he was cheating on her with another woman. It so happened that they were returning from a party when a woman texted Jonathan and wrote, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” This episode took place in March this year. When she reached out for his phone to check the sender’s name, Jonathan allegedly assaulted her and suffered physical pain. Jabbari said that he caused bruising, swelling and “excruciating” pain and she had a fractured finger and a cut behind her ear.
During the proceedings, Naveed Sarwar, the driver of the car, testified that he heard Majors and Jabbari arguing in the backseat. He said that Majors opened the car door trying to get rid of Grace Jabbari and the actor was saying “Leave me alone. I want to go. I have to go.” Sarwar testified that Majors was “not doing anything, [Jabbari] was doing everything.”