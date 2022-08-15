Johnny Depp to direct a film for the first time in 25 years

Johnny Depp is reinventing his career which had seemed almost over when he faced Amber Heard in court over domestic violence charges earlier this year. The verdict in the US was mostly in favour of Depp and since then the actor-musician is not looking back. The actor has already re-launched his career as a musician and now reports state he is all set to return to the director's chair for the first time in 25 years.



Reports state Depp will return to the direction next year with a biopic on artist Amedeo Modigliani, simply titled 'Modigliani'. Depp is reportedly also going to co-produce the film along with actor Al Pacino. The cast of the film has not been revealed so far. It is also not certain if Depp will act in the film.

Who is Amedeo Modigliani?



Amedeo Modigliani was an Italian painter who got fame posthumously as his style was not well received during his lifetime. The artist had considered himself a failure both critically and commercially. It was only after his death in 1920 that his work became famous and was much sought after across Europe.

About the film 'Modigliani'



Depp's film is reportedly based on a book by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. The film will narrate the life of the famous painter who lived in Paris during the early 20th century.



“The saga of Mr Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honoured and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with,” Johnny said about his involvement in the project to The Hollywood Reporter. Depp is likely to begin filming early next year.

Depp has directed only one film before this- a film called 'The Brave' which was released in 1997 and featured him along with Marlon Brando.



The actor, though, has produced 11 films, including box office successes like 'Hugo'.

Johnny Depp becomes King Louis XV in first project after defamation trial. See photo



Depp will be next seen portraying French king Louis XV in the upcoming film 'Jeanne du Barry'. The film will be his first since his highly publicised defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard which concluded in June this year.



Depp released an album with English rocker Jeff Beck in July. The 13-track album was titled as '18' and had Depp singing and playing the guitar. The album was largely panned by the critics.