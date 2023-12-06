Joey King responds to Jacob Elordi's Kissing Booth criticism: Unfortunate anyone would feel that way

Joey King has responded to Jacob Elordi's recent criticism of The Kissing Booth franchise, where he referred to the movies as "ridiculous" and dismissed them as merely an "escape." In an interview with Variety, King shared her own perspective, stating, "I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way. I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says."

Elordi's disdain for The Kissing Booth is not a recent development. In a GQ Man of the Year interview, he expressed, “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.” This sentiment echoes his previous comments in 2022, where he considered quitting acting due to the movies and the associated paparazzi attention.

Despite Elordi's critical stance, King is not alone in defending The Kissing Booth. Taylor Zakhar Perez, who starred in the second movie, shared his disappointment, stating, “I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience." Perez acknowledged the significance of the films to fans, emphasizing, “It’s a shame that was his experience on the set. I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time."