Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at the Academy in this hilarious Barbie-themed Oscar promo, watch
Story highlights
The hilarious Oscar trailer also features Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon along with Jimmy Kimmel.
Trust the Academy to take a jibe at itself for not royally snubbing Barbie at the upcoming Oscar Awards 2024. On Tuesday, the Academy dropped a Barbie-themed trailer for the awards ceremony which features this year's host Jimmy Kimmel along with some cast members of the Barbie movie.
Not only does it take a jab at how the Academy failed to recognise Greta Gerwig's film in some major categories but also pokes fun at itself. Along with Kimmel, the hilarious and savage trailer also features Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren and Kate McKinnon.
The announcement video has a lost Kimmel finding his way to Weird Barbie's (Kate McKinnon) home asking for her help to find directions to Oscarland. When she draws him a map, he fails to read it and so the two then embark on a journey together to Oscarland. On the way they encounter some nominees, make fun of Matt Damon (Kimmel has to, of course) and then reach their desired destination.
Once they land in the Oscarland, America Ferrera appears on the red carpet and delivers a monologue, a nod to her viral Barbie monologue, to encourage Jimmy Kimmel and tell him how tough a job it is to host the Oscars. However, Jimmy gets it wrong and says, “What you’re saying is hosting the Oscars is harder than being a woman," making things awkward for all.
Soon, Ryan Gosling appears and changes the subject to the Oscars' tradition of having In and Out Burgers and fries. Kimmel points out that the Oscars tradition of having the meal comes after winning an Oscar to which Gosling quips he probably will not win it.
For the uninitiated, Gosling and Ferrera are both nominated for their roles in Barbie in the supporting acting category.
Watch the Oscar 2024 trailer here:
“That’s not going to happen," Gosling says before adding, “Good thing that Greta has got it in the bag." However, he is informed about Greta’s snub. Ryan seemingly then pokes fun at his long statement after Greta and Margot’s snub at the Oscars this year and starts screaming with Jimmy and the girls joining in. The women subsequently stop screaming but Kimmel and Gosling continue the scream fest.
Oscars 2024 promo ends with the narrator (Helen Mirren) saying, “Girls grow into women but not all boys grow into men. Some remain hopelessly stuck in a loop of infantile foolishness. One of them will host the Oscars."
Needless to say the, video has won over the audience. "The best Oscars promo i’ve ever seen ," a social media user said.
“Epic. Hilarious. SAVAGE! ," added another. “Soooo good ," a third comment read.
The Oscars will take place on March 10 in Los Angeles. Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony for the fourth time.