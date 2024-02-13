Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at the Academy in this hilarious Barbie-themed Oscar promo, watch

Trust the Academy to take a jibe at itself for not royally snubbing Barbie at the upcoming Oscar Awards 2024. On Tuesday, the Academy dropped a Barbie-themed trailer for the awards ceremony which features this year's host Jimmy Kimmel along with some cast members of the Barbie movie.



Not only does it take a jab at how the Academy failed to recognise Greta Gerwig's film in some major categories but also pokes fun at itself. Along with Kimmel, the hilarious and savage trailer also features Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren and Kate McKinnon.



The announcement video has a lost Kimmel finding his way to Weird Barbie's (Kate McKinnon) home asking for her help to find directions to Oscarland. When she draws him a map, he fails to read it and so the two then embark on a journey together to Oscarland. On the way they encounter some nominees, make fun of Matt Damon (Kimmel has to, of course) and then reach their desired destination.



Once they land in the Oscarland, America Ferrera appears on the red carpet and delivers a monologue, a nod to her viral Barbie monologue, to encourage Jimmy Kimmel and tell him how tough a job it is to host the Oscars. However, Jimmy gets it wrong and says, “What you’re saying is hosting the Oscars is harder than being a woman," making things awkward for all.



Soon, Ryan Gosling appears and changes the subject to the Oscars' tradition of having In and Out Burgers and fries. Kimmel points out that the Oscars tradition of having the meal comes after winning an Oscar to which Gosling quips he probably will not win it.

For the uninitiated, Gosling and Ferrera are both nominated for their roles in Barbie in the supporting acting category.