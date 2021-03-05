Jimmy Kimmel Live! to have 'Coronaversary Show' in upcoming special

Jimmy Kimmel is planning on marking the one-year anniversary of the novel coronavirus in the upcoming special.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is aptly titled ‘Coronaversary Show’.

The special episode is set to air March 11.

It will have the US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg returning exactly one year after he guest hosted the ABC late night show. It was a publicity stunt that came only a few days after Pete ended his presidential run. The following episodes took place with a distanced studio audience before going without audience and then subsequently being paused for a few weeks owing to rapidly changing COVID restrictions.

Now, Jimmy Kimmel has started in-studio shows. The ‘Coronaversary Show’ will also feature actor-comedian Joel McHale and a musical performance by Adam Duritz.