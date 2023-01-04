Jeremy Renner was helping neighbour to clear snow from driveway when he met with an accident: Reports

Jeremy Renner was helping his neighbour to clear snow when he met with an accident on January 1. Renner, 51, sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being involved in a snowplow accident. Reports state he was clearing snow on his property in Reno, Nevada and helping his neighbour on Sunday when he got injured. The 'Hawkeye' actor had to be airlifted to a hospital. He underwent surgery on Monday, and afterward remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.



On Tuesday, the actor shared a selfie from the hospital expressing gratitude to all the fans and well-wishers for praying for him.

According to reports, Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Year together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."



"So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out," claimed a rep for the actor.



In a statement issued on Monday, Renner's rep said, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."